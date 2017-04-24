How to get on the property ladder by the age of 25

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was abysmal.

Chester FC limped to National League safety despite a 5-2 loss at Sutton United on Saturday where their performance was the nadir of their season thus far.

Very few players from the defeat at Gander Green Lane emerged with much credit from a display that was lacking in so many departments.

Here’s how they rated.

Alex Lynch - 6/10

Not sure he could have done much about the goals as Sutton were ruthless in finding the target. Kept the score down and stopped it becoming even more of an embarrassment. Superb save to deny Nicky Bailey.

Sam Hughes - 5/10

No defender emerges with credit from this display but Hughes was the least culpable. Nowhere near his best but it was still enough to be the standout performer at the back.

Ryan Astles - 4/10

Carrying a knock, maybe, but this was nothing like the Astles we know. Second to every loose ball and unable to be a commanding presence.

Theo Vassell - 4/10

Caught out time and time again at left back. Appreciate he is a centre back/right back by trade but this was unacceptable regardless.

Luke George - 4/10

A good display against Woking on Bank Holiday Monday but at Sutton, playing right back, he was part of a defensive unit that was all at sea.

Ryan Lloyd - 5/10

Anonymous in the first half but did try and offer something going forward in the second, though.

Tom Shaw - 5/10

Couldn’t get on the ball and cut a frustrated figure as the game bypassed the midfield.

Lucas Dawson - 4/10

One to forget, here. Profligate and ponderous in possession on numerous occasions. Taken off at the break.

Elliott Durrell - 6/10

Really the only one to show some stomach for the fight. He battled to no avail as many around him simply floundered.

James Akintunde - 5/10

Lacking any kind of service he was forced to try and conjure things up on his own but constantly crowded out. Should have done better with a first half header.

James Alabi - 6/10

Two goals late on when Sutton had switched off helped lift this score up. Good finishes for the goals and almost had a hat-trick but was a peripheral figure for 79 minutes.

Substitutes

Johnny Hunt (on for Lucas Dawson - 46 minutes) 5/10

Provided some fight and helped the Blues look a little more solid but the damage had already been done by the time he arrived on the field and Sutton kept on coming.

Wade Joyce (on for Hughes - 56 minutes) 5/10

Pretty anonymous when he came on and seldom got on the ball.

Liam Davies (on for Akintunde - 71 minutes) 5/10

See Joyce.

Other ratings

Referee: Chris O’Donnell - 7/10

Simple afternoon for the man in black. No cards dished out and no need to keep a lid on a game that lacked any kind of intensity. Training ground fare.

Away star man: Maxime Biamou

Easy for Sutton players to shine but Biamou was particularly impressive. The striker occupied the central defenders and always found room to operated and wreaked havoc, allowing others to get in on the act. A real handful.