Chester FC midfielder Tom Shaw insists the players appreciate just how important a run in this season's FA Cup is for the supporters and for the club.

The Blues kick off their FA Cup campaign this afternoon when they travel to Kidderminster Harriers for a fourth qualifying round tie (3pm).

Victory at Aggborough would secure Chester's place in Monday's first-round draw.

The first-round draw is one of the highlights of the calendar for fans of lower-league and non-league football clubs.

But, as well as the excitement that brings, there are also the financial benefits.

Fourth qualifying round winners will bank £12,500 and set up potential first-round showdowns with the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth that could be picked up for television.

And Shaw said: "The players do realise what it's all about for a club like Chester.

"If you're lucky with the draw, and have a good run, it could set you up for years to come.

"It's what we want to do as players and it's something we'll be aspiring to do for the club."

Standing in the Blues' way are a club Shaw knows well.

He was part of the Kidderminster side that just missed out on a place in the National League play-offs in 2010-11.

And, while Harriers are now operating one level down the non-league pyramid in the National League North, Shaw will not be taking anything for granted.

He said: "It's exciting, it's a break from the league programme, and we all know what the rewards are if you can get a good run going.

"Kidderminster are a decent side, they've got some good young players, and a young manager who's gone in there and done pretty well.

"They're expansive and attack-minded, so we've done our homework and we're ready to exploit where they leave their gaps.

"The manager (Marcus Bignot) has played there, as have myself, Harry (White) and Lathaniel (Rowe-Turner), so we know what Kidderminster are about.

"It's a cracking little club, with a decent cottage pie, and I'm looking forward to going back. I won't be able to eat the cottage pie but my dad will be all over one!

"We've just got to do what we've done in recent fixtures, stick to the game plan, stick to the structure the manager has given us, and I'm sure we'll be okay."