Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon McCarthy believes that his current squad of Chester FC players have done enough to earn fresh deals.

All Chester players are out of contract come the end of the season and the Blues boss is expected to offer new deals to much of the current crop of players.

The Blues are currently in a poor run of form in the National League that has seen them lose six of their last seven games and pick up just two wins in 2017. But McCarthy says that the work the players put in to get the team to as high as seventh at Christmas and keep them in with a chance of securing Chester’s best finish in non-league football’s top tier as a reformed club means they have earned the right to stay.

“You look at this thing over the whole season and I think you will finish up well enough that you will say that this group of players have earned that,” said McCarthy, whose side slipped to 15th in the league after a late 1-0 defeat at home to Eastleigh on Saturday.

“If you would have looked at it in that middle bit where we went 17 games with one defeat, where they had eight clean sheets, you would think that they would be getting £50,000 a week. The resources are still the same, though.

“It’s unfair to judge them on this little bit, judge them on the whole season. I think at the end of the season - and I don’t like to tempt fate - I think that the amount of points that this group of players put on the board will be more than was expected from them. If that is the case then yes, they all do deserve to be offered new contracts.”

The Chronicle understands that the Blues are hoping to be in a position to announce the first group of retained players in the near future.