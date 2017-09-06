Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aside from the final day misery against Salisbury City three years ago, a game that saw Chester FC relegated from the National League before earning a reprieve, it’s hard to think of a lower point since the club’s reformation than last night.

Manager Jon McCarthy’s future at the helm looks on thin ice this morning after a dismal defeat for his side at second-bottom Solihull Moors saw their woeful start to the season continue.

In truth, Chester were second best for 90 minutes to a struggling side who will likely be battling at the wrong end of the table come April.

Here’s who scored what at Damson Park.

ALEX LYNCH - 6/10

Wasn’t really worked and claimed what he needed to in the air.

LATHANIEL ROWE-TURNER - 5/10

One of Chester’s better performers in the first half down the left flank but pretty anonymous in the second.

JOHN MCCOMBE - 6/10

The only recognised centre back in the squad with Ryan Astles out injured. Tried his best to repel the home side but lack of pace was exploited.

ANDY HALLS - 5/10

Forced to play at centre half, right back Halls never looked comfortable in the position.

NATHAN SHERON - 4/10

Struggled with pace and physicality of the game. You feel Matty Waters should have been given the nod over a 19-year-old from another team’s academy.

WADE JOYCE - 5/10

Tried to break up play but was unable to win the midfield battle with Moors.

LUCAS DAWSON - 4/10

Really needs to up his game and find some consistency. Profligate in possession and a peripheral figure.

(Image: Terry Marland)

KINGSLEY JAMES - 6/10

At least tried to get the midfield moving forward in a positive fashion but others around him floundered.

PAUL TURNBULL - 6/10

Brave of him to return to the squad so soon after the loss of his father. Came closest for Chester with a well struck second-half free kick.

JORDAN CHAPELL - 4/10

Wasted a good chance in the first half and didn’t ask any questions of the Solihull full backs.

NYAL BELL - 5/10

Felt for him as he was faced with having to chase lumped balls forward and lost causes.

SUBSTITUTES

ROSS HANNAH (on for Chapell 46) - 5/10

The hero at Torquay, Hannah barely got a sniff in the second half and was starved of any service.

CRAIG MAHON (on for Dawson 56) 7/10

At least tried to conjure something, asking questions straight away of the Solihull defence and did more in his 34 minutes than some did in 90.

TOM SHAW (on for McCombe 71) - 5/10

On to bring some more experience for the closing stages but wasn’t able to have an impact.

OPPOSITION STAR MAN

OLADAPO AFOLAYAN

A brace to his name after an efficient night’s work for the striker. Always occupied the centre backs and took his goals well.