It wasn’t the way to round off a Bank Holiday weekend.

Chester FC limped to a miserable 2-0 defeat at home to Macclesfield Town on Monday, a loss that extended their winless run on home soil to 14 games and led to calls for manager Jon McCarthy’s head following the final whistle.

It was a turgid affair and one where it was hard to accentuate the positives as, simply, there weren’t any.

Here’s how the players rated.

ALEX LYNCH - 6/10

Not too sure there was much he could have done for either goal. Distribution could have been better but good to see him back in the sticks with Conor Mitchell away with Northern Ireland under-21s.

ANDY HALLS - 4/10

On his day he is the best right back in the National League but yesterday he wasn’t at the races and was wasteful in possession. Macclesfield fans targeted their former defender for some rough treatment early doors and it looked like it had the desired effect.

RYAN ASTLES - 7/10

Feel sorry for him. Rarely puts a foot wrong and always puts in a shift, he deserves to be on the winning side more than he has been over last nine months. Had to play final 25 minutes up front.

JOHN MCCOMBE - 6/10

Won some of his aerial battles and he and Astles were rarely sprung but wasn’t his commanding self.

LATHANIEL ROWE-TURNER - 5/10

Been solid so far this season but he looked exposed against Macclesfield without the benefit of someone in front of him on the left side of midfield. Elliott Durrell had the better of him.

KINGSLEY JAMES - 6/10

At least tried to drive something forward from an advanced midfield role but was so often stifled.

PAUL TURNBULL - 5/10

Couldn’t get on the ball often enough and unable to dictate the play in the centre of the park as he likes to do. Couldn’t affect the game.

JORDAN CHAPELL - 5/10

Bustled off the ball too easily and ran into trouble often and was unable ask any questions of Macclesfield’s defence.

CRAIG MAHON - 5/10

He was the catalyst for the second half showing against Sutton seven days previous and pivotal in the win over Aldershot but he couldn’t conjure his magic this time around and was stifled throughout.

WADE JOYCE - 5/10

Great in the second half against Aldershot but failed to grasp his chance from the start here. Not able to win the second ball and break up play effectively enough.

LUCAS DAWSON - 5/10

Couldn’t get into the game but it is hard to have a pop at a midfielder who is forced to play up front. Tried to be a physical presence but couldn’t make those runs and operate in space like strikers do.

SUBSTITUTES

JAMES AKINTUNDE (on for Chapell - 65 mins) - 5/10

Deemed not fit enough to start, the striker was unable to get even a sniff of goal when he came on.

MATTY WATERS (on for Joyce - 65 mins) - 5/10

In pre-season he was superb in midfield but was forced to come on at left back as Chester chased the game and was exposed with the Blues’ disjointed shape in the second period.

TOM CRAWFORD (on for Turnbull - 88 mins) 6/10

The only bright spot of a thoroughly dismal afternoon. The Blacon teenager received a standing ovation as he came on to make his senior debut. A proud moment for him.

OPPOSITION STAR MAN

DANNY WHITAKER

Looked a class apart throughout, despite his advancing years. So sure in possession and barely wasted a pass. A fine player.