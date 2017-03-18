Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A last-minute strike from Scott Wilson condemned Chester FC to a 1-0 defeat at home to Eastleigh in a game that seldom threatened to burst into life.

A draw would have been a faitr result on the balance of play and defeat means the Blues now fall to 15 in the National League and leaves them looking nervously over their shoulder.

Here's how the players fared.

Alex Lynch – 6/10

Not sure he could have done much about the goal and was quick to react to what little Eastleigh threw at him before that.

Ryan Astles – 6/10

Was solid for long periods alongside Blaine Hudson and Sam Hughes but still wasn't the colossus that he was at the start of the campaign.

Blaine Hudson – 6/10

A decent game for Hudson and did little wrong when up against Matt Tubbs and Craig McAllister.

Sam Hughes – 7/10

Wearing the captain's armband again he made some timely challenges and looked strong.

Theo Vassell – 6/10

The Blues looked stronger having him in the side and he did well at times at right wing back but guilty of wasting possession more than once.

Johnny Hunt – 7/10

Chester's best player in the opening half and a candidate for man of the match. He snuffed out many a foray forward by the Spitfires and was a huge figure in the opening 45. Less of an impact in the second but still strong.

Lucas Dawson – 7/10

Considering he hadn't started a game of competitive football for over a year this was an encouraging display. Neat touches, a willingness to work and an eye for a pass. Unlucky with a free kick and withdrawn late on after looking a little leggy.

Ryan Lloyd – 6/10

A good first half and he tried to keep the energy up and set the tempo in the centre. A few stray passes.

Elliott Durrell – 7/10

Worked very hard at both ends and always wanted the ball and looked a threat. One of the better performers for sure.

Kane Richards – 5/10

A disappointing afternoon for the striker, guilty of missing a couple of decent chances and was flagged offside numerous times. Picked up a needless booking in the second half.

James Alabi – 6/10

Tried his best to offer a threat up top and worked hard. A real drive and determination in the first half to put the pressure on the Eastleigh defence and win the ball back in dangerous areas.

Substitutes

Tom Shaw (on for Richards – 70 mins)

Had a looped volley that went close late on as Chester looked to snatch something.

Danny O'Brien (on for Hudson – 77 mins)

Tried to get on the ball and get at the full backs but couldn't make an impact.

Evan Horwood (on for Dawson – 80 mins)

Saw little of the ball in his 10 minutes but did have an effort late on.

Other ratings

Referee: Andrew Miller – 6/10

Missed what looked like a handball for a penalty in the first half and a few other suspect decisions but he was fair.

Entertainment value – 4/10

Not a great spectactle and it's hard to imagine too many fans rushing to the club shop to pick up copies of this one come the end of the summer.