Chester FC bounced back to winning ways on Saturday as James Alabi bagged a second half brace as the Blues came from behind to win 2-1 at Braintree Town.

It was the proverbial game of two halves with Chester listless and void of ideas in the opening first half but full of energy, spark and commitment in the second 45 minutes.

The second half performances gave a hefty boost to the overall ratings as they dominated proceedings and ensured a first win of 2017 for manager Jon McCarthy.

Here's how they rated.

Alex Lynch – 6/10

A few wayward kicks in the first half but distribution improved in the second and he made a couple of smart saves.

Evan Horwood – 6/10

Like every Chester player, improved after the break and aided the attacking effort. Looked vulnerable at times in the first half as Braintree rampaged.

Luke George – 7/10

Was vastly improved after the break after being given a torrid time by Kris Twardek in the first half. Stuck to his task and battled well.

Blaine Hudson – 7/10

Helped shut out the Iron defence in the second half after being given a rough ride by the Braintree strikers in the first.

Ryan Astles – 7/10

A couple of key blocks early on as Braintree laid seige to the Chester goal but was commanding in the second and never gave the Iron a sniff.

Ryan Lloyd – 7/10

Such a key move to bring him back to the club. His energy and endeavour were key in keeping the midfield ticking over.

Tom Shaw – 7/10

Came into his own in the second half and his marauding run and assist for Alabi's second was sublime.

Jordan Chapell – 6/10

Struggled early on and was withdrawn with a back injury with just 24 minutes on the clock.

Elliott Durrell – 7/10

Looked to be a source of invention in the second half and did his job at the defensive end in the first half, too, heading a goalbound Michael Cheek effort off the line.

Kane Richards – 7/10

Did really well in the second half and never gave the Braintree defence a moment's peace, tormenting them with his pace.

James Alabi – 9/10

When he rolled his marker on the touchline and outmuscled them to burst into the area to set up a chance, you knew the 'Beastmode' setting had been flicked to the 'on' position. A dominant force in the second half and two great finishes to cap off an excellent performance.

Substitutes

Matty Waters (on for Chapell – 24 minutes) 7/10

A real chance for him to prove that he can mix it at National League level. Waters, who turned 19 on Saturday, was provided Chester with an outlet on the left and showed no fear. Promising.

Wade Joyce (on for Durrell – 86 minutes)

Brought on to offer some protection late on in the game as Chester held on for three points.

Other ratings

Referee: Adam Bromley – 7/10

One of the better refereeing displays this season. Not seeking to be controversial, he got most decisions pretty much spot on and let the game flow as best he could.

Entertainment value – 7/10

A woeful first half left Chester fans fearing the worst but they turned it around in the second and those who had made the mammoth trek were rewarded for their commitment to the cause. A great goal for the winner, too.