Chester FC fans came together to pay tribute to supporter Garry Allen prior to the Blues clash with Macclesfield Town on Tuesday night.

A Chester fan since childhood Garry, 56, tragically died after falling ill on the Harry McNally Terrace just prior to kick off in the game with Tranmere Rovers on Friday, March 3.

Garry’s family were invited as guests of honour for the game with Macclesfield on what was an emotional evening.

Prior to the game Garry’s family, friends and club staff, lead by captain Luke George, laid floral tributes in front of the home terrace and a minutes applause rang around the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Perhaps one of the most touching aspects was when a group of fans in the Harry McNally unfurled a ‘RIP Garry’ banner and chants of ‘One Garry Allen’ rang out from the stands as the family stood in front of the stand where he lost his life.

The family praised the actions of club doctors, paramedics and the police in their attempts to save Garry’s life and members of the ambulance service were also in attendance as part of the tributes.

Garry’s funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 28, at Chester Crematorium from 2.40pm.

All enquiries about the service are directed to Stephen Johnstone & Son Funeral Directors in Saltney on: 01244 292835.