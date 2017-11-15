Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Shaw says Chester FC need to find a way to win - and quick - but isn’t sure just when he will be able to contribute on the pitch.

The 30-year-old Blues midfielder has been sidelined since picking up a knee injury during the dramatic late 3-2 win over Barrow on October 24 and has been left frustrated at being unable to aid their battle to avoid the drop.

Chester’s 1-0 loss to cross-border rivals Wrexham last week saw them remain mired in the National League relegation zone and facing an almighty scrap for the remainder of the season to get themselves out of trouble.

And while the past four performances for manager Marcus Bignot’s side have been much improved, just four points were gleaned from those games, making Saturday’s trip to Bromley (3pm) and Tuesday night’s visit to Leyton Orient key.

“You can see the performances improving these past few games, and that comes from the lads buying into what the manager is trying to do,” said Shaw.

“But this is a results business and we need to find a way to win, and soon. Nobody is panicking just yet and the league table at the moment isn’t playing on people’s minds, but we need to get some more points on the board quickly, and we know that.

“We’ve got two massive games coming up. They’re games that we are confident that we can get something from - and we really need to get something from them.”

Shaw was forced off with an injury during the win over Barrow after getting his studs caught in the turf before being clattered by Bluebirds midfielder Bedsenté Gomis.

And the midfielder, who started the season as player/assistant manager at the Swansway Chester Stadium, has been struggling to overcome his injury thus far and will undergo a scan tomorrow to assess the damage, although he is confident it is nothing serious.

“It’s frustrating for me as I want to be out there contributing and helping this team get results,” he said.

“I got my studs caught in the turf against Barrow and the lad Gomis smashed into me. I carried on playing when I shouldn’t have because I was enjoying myself.

“The pain isn’t as bad and it’s more comfortable but my knee is still quite puffy and I’ve not been able to run on it yet and get back training with the boys. I’ve had to go all Bradley Wiggins and stick to the bike so far.

“I’ve never had any real injury lay offs and I feel as if this isn’t too serious. I’ve got a scan and we’ll see what that says but I’m pretty confident that I can get back to it soon.

“It’s just small margins for us at the moments and I’d like to think if I can get out there I might be able to make some kind of difference. Fingers crossed that can be sooner rather than later.”