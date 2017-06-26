Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have announced they have sold more than 900 season tickets.

And that means, with 40 days to go until the start of the 2017-18 Vanarama National League campaign, the club is on course to equal or better its total sales for last season.

Chester shifted just over 1,000 season tickets for the 2016-17 campaign.

It was a campaign that ended in disappointment after a slump in form following the New Year.

But spirits have been lifted in the fan base by the club's eye-catching summer transfer business.

Fan favourites Ross Hannah and Kingsley James have returned to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium while six other players have also been signed up by busy Blues boss Jon McCarthy.

And, aligned with the decision to freeze season ticket prices and offer free season tickets for under 12s with a full paying adult, it has resulted in impressive early sales.

Volunteers manned the ticket office at the ground for six hours yesterday (Sunday).

And, on what was the final day for existing season ticket holders to reserve their seat, their hard work and dedication proved worthwhile.

As the club sold more than 100 season tickets to take the total tally past the 900-mark.

Supporters who have yet to buy their season ticket are being urged to do so before this Friday's (June 30) deadline for discounted early bird prices.

Early bird season tickets equate to six free games for adults and concessions - and 13 for 12-18 year olds.

The ticket office is open 10am-4pm Monday-Friday this week.

Early bird season ticket prices (until June 30)

Harry McNally Terrace: Adults £255, concessions (including 19-21 year olds) £170, 12-18 year olds £50, U12s with full paying adult FREE.



The Maxiflow Stand and Swettenham Chemist's Community Stand: Adults £306, concessions £204, 19-21 year olds £170, 12-18 year olds £50, U12s with full paying adult FREE.

General sale season ticket prices (from July 3)

Harry McNally Terrace: Adults £285; concessions (including 19-21 year olds) £190, 12-18 year olds £57, U12s with full paying adult FREE.

The Maxiflow Stand and Swettenham Chemist's Community Stand: Adults £342, concessions £228, 19-21-year-olds £190, 12-18 year olds £57, U12s with full paying adult FREE.