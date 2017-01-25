Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Football Association has charged Chester FC following the scenes that marred the 1-1 draw with Wrexham on Saturday.

Following the final whistle at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, an on-field fracas broke out involving both sets of players where video evidence showed Wrexham's James Jennings throw a punch at Chester striker Kane Richards.

The scenes have now sparked the FA into action and they have charged the Blues with failing to control their players at the final whistle.

The Blues, who are likely to appeal, have until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charge.

It is not yet known whether Wrexham and Jennings will face retrospective action for their part in the scenes, with the Welsh FA set to decide on the matter.

Should the Blues be unsuccessful in any appeal, a financial penalty is likely to be incurred.