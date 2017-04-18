Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC captain Luke George says that youth and naivety is no excuse for their appalling home form in 2017.

The 3-2 loss at home to Woking on Bank Holiday Monday was their seventh straight defeat at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium and they have yet to win at home this year.

The 2-0 win over Aldershot Town on December 17 seems an eternity ago and the frailties that have dogged the second half of Chester’s season were on show once again against the Cards as they Blues surrendered a 2-1 lead with seven minutes remaining to eventually end up empty handed and sitting just four points above the National League drop zone.

He said: “You can beat around the bush and whatever you like and say it was a better performance but this is all about results. We haven’t got a result again. We have to see that game out at 2-1.

“We are a young squad and we haven’t really grown up. It’s been the story of our season but we have to learn from our mistakes. We were making decisions that we shouldn’t be making and we could have managed the game better.

“We are footballers and no matter what level you play at you are going to get stick. If you are going to get out on the field you have got to handle the pressure. I felt the first 15 minutes we didn’t deal with the flatness around the place.

“When I was younger it was something that might have affected me but I’m a senior player now and I’ve got to try and help those younger lads.”

George inadvertently handled in the area to hand Woking a 90th minute penalty to seal the three points for the visitors. It was rough on the 24-year-old Liverpudlian who had, up to that point, been the standout performer for the home side.

George has been plagued by injuries since arriving from Southport in the summer of 2015 and is hoping he can now push on to a brighter future, but Monday was his lowest point in a Chester shirt, he says.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Said George: “That was the most deflated I have been since I have been here, coming off that pitch, and I have had a bit of a rough ride since I’ve been here. The way it ended, and obviously I was involved.

“I felt a little bit more like myself. The setbacks I have had with injuries and bans and things, I have got to look back on those things and make them make me a stronger, better player.

“People have been a little bit frustrated with me, which I can understand. Last season I missed 22 games with injury and this season I have got that down to 10 and come on a bit. Next season, wherever I may be playing my football, I want to kick on again.”

Chester visit Sutton United on Saturday (3pm) knowing that three points will secure their National League safety for another season.