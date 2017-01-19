Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy has addressed the concerns of some fans as to the Saturday whereabouts of assistant manager Chris Iwelumo.

Former Scotland international Iwelumo was named as successor to former number two Ian Sharps in November following Sharps' switch to Walsall as first team coach.

While present at the training ground during the week, Iwelumo has been absent for some Blues matches owing to his media commitments with Channel 5, something that the club were fully aware of prior to hiring the ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford striker.

"When I win a game at Eastleigh 3-0 nobody mentions it, and when we've had results when he has not been around nobody mentions it," said McCarthy.

"I've said it before and I understand (the questions from supporters). Chris Iwelumo is hired by Chester part-time. We haven't got enough money to hire someone of his qualities and qualifications full-time, we are a part-time club.

"When I was here I was part-time and I did the Community Trust as a job, so that's the situation. When Ian Sharps was here he was part-time but was having to work at Shrewsbury."

McCarthy insisted that the work of Iwelumo was done by the time Saturday arrived, with his talents used to full effect on the training ground during the week, something which has been evidenced in the recent excellent performances of striker James Alabi.

And the Chester boss says that it isn't something that should worry fans.

"We queried it and we questioned it at the time and we felt like I could have someone at a lower level who could be here on Saturday's who can't do the work that we wanted in the week," said the Chester manager.

"It's not annoying but the information was out there, everybody knows it. I think it is coming up because we lost a game, but we lost a game to Forest Green.

"He's here on Saturday (v Wrexham) for those who have missed him. I miss him on a Saturday but by that point our work is done and it is down to the players."