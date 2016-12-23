Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What makes Chester FC' s stirring sequence of one defeat in their last 17 league games all the more impressive is the fact they have achieved it with a squad stretched to breaking point.

Indeed there have been times during the run of form which has catapulted the Blues to within two places and six points of the play-off spots that Jon McCarthy has been able to name a full set of substitutes in name only.

The situation, however, is beginning to change.

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts and Kane Richards both had to settle for positions among the subs after returning for last weekend's rousing 2-0 home win over Aldershot Town .

Centre-back Blaine Hudson, too, could well have to take his place among the replacements for the Boxing Day trip to Solihull Moors (3pm) now that his ban is up.

And McCarthy's options are set to be further boosted by the return of some more of his injured quartet including winger Craig Mahon.

From having very little room for manoeuvre, the Chester manager now has some agonising decisions over who will make the matchday squad.

"There's some competition now," said McCarthy ahead of the Blues' final training session before Christmas.

"I bet for five or six weeks all we've had is 16 players and some of those players have been injured on the bench. We've always named five subs because I think it's right to give the impression that you are strong.

"But on a few occasions there's been players on the bench who we wouldn't have been able to play. I can say it now, whereas I didn't before, because I don't like making excuses.

"For the first time, coming up over Christmas, I'll have to leave players out of the squad, which won't be an easy decision, but it's much better because it means there's competition.

"That's where I've got to be honest with people and there's an integrity about who you pick. If people have come in and done well, they need to play.

"But they need to play if they are the right person. If they've come in and done well for me and I feel like tactically they're still the right fit, they stay in the team.

"But there's been games this season when I've had to upset players who have done well in the game previously.

"But if I feel like another player is right for the game plan, then I will make those changes.

"But it's good, the players have been through it a lot now, and although they are always disappointed, they understand the value of the team and the value of the group.

"People just get on with their job, and because we don't actually bring lots of players in from outside, I think that's why the players are willing to accept it because they know they are only a bad performance, an injury or a suspension away from getting their chance."