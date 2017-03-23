Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have bolstered their squad by signing former Tranmere Rovers academy skipper Liam Davies.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who is the older brother of Everton rising star Tom, has penned a deal until the end of the season.

It is Davies' reward for impressing Jon McCarthy during a trial at the Blues in which he has trained alongside the first team and played in behind-closed-doors friendlies.

A left-footer, the Merseysider signed a professional contract with Tranmere in 2014 and captained their under-18s side before he was released last summer.

Davies, speaking to chesterfc.com, said: "The last few weeks have been brilliant at the club, both the behind-closed-doors games and training, and it's great to be a part of the club.

"The lads and staff have been really welcoming and I'm looking forward to getting started."

Davies' next aim is to win a contract for next season.

And Chester boss McCarthy said: "I'm delighted that Liam has agreed to join us until the end of the season.





"It is a real opportunity for both club and player to work together with the following season's squad very definitely on the agenda.



"Liam is a hardworking, technically gifted, left-sided midfield player. He has earned the respect of the squad and staff while training with us over the last month."

Davies will come into contention for Saturday's trip to Bromley (3pm).