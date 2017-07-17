Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester & District FA youth team ended a 27-year wait to win the Cheshire FA District Youth Cup on Saturday after they produced a superb second-half comeback to beat Crewe & District FA 4-2.

The Cheshire FA District Youth Cup is open to the nine District FA’s in the county and has been going since 1949.

Chester & District FA previously lifted the trophy in 1957 and 1990 but missed out twice in recent years in the final.

And they looked set to be pipped at the post once again after Crewe made a better start to Saturday’s showpiece.

They opened the scoring in the seventh minute and doubled their advantage midway through the first half with the aid of a fortuitous deflection.

But Crewe’s lead was wiped out shortly after the restart.

Harry Bennion halved the deficit in the 55th minute and two minutes later he netted again to restore parity.

With Chester playing the better football and creating more chances, they went in front for the first time in the 63rd minute through Edward Jones.

And it got better in the 74th minute when Bennion completed his hat-trick.

Chester, coached by Martin Dean, saw out the rest of the final to defeat a competitive and skilful Crewe side who were the holders.

Chester’s performance has led to a number of their players being invited to Cheshire FA youth team trials.