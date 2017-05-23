Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have wasted little time in piecing together their squad for next season’s British Basketball League (BBL) season after securing the signature of fans’ favourite Raheem May-Thompson.

In his first move since being handed the Cheshire head coach’s role on a permanent basis last week, Ben Thomas has brought back British star May-Thompson for another stint in Phoenix blue.

The 26-year-old forward joined Cheshire at the beginning of last season following his departure from Leicester Riders and went on to establish himself as a strong front court presence for the Nix in the BBL, averaging 13 points and six rebounds per game.

And while Cheshire struggled for much of the campaign May-Thompson was a consistently strong performer for the team and his return provides an early boost for Thomas as he looks to make his mark next term.

Changes to the coaching staff and a big turnover in personnel saw the Ellesmere Port-based Nix missed out on the play-offs last time around, but they did rally under Thomas during his interim stint as head coach and, now handed the role full time, May-Thompson is hoping for better next season.

“I’m thrilled to be coming back to Cheshire for another season,” said London-born May-Thompson.

“We had a strong finish at the end of last season and that is something I know we can build on. I am looking forward to being back on the court playing for the great fans that make this club so special”.

In recent seasons maintaining continuity on the roster has been tough to achieve for the Nix and wholesale changes have been par for the course.

The club are now looking to piece together their roster for the 2017/18 season and announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

But for now Thomas is pleased to have brought back one of their brightest stars for another spell at the Cheshire Oaks Arena.

“It is great to have Raheem back,” said Thomas.

“He was one of the most consistent players last season. He is a really versatile player who can defend and play in multiple positions. We are looking to build a stronger team for next season and this is a brilliant starting point”.