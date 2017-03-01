Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester managers Steve Burr and Jim Harvey will be the pundits for Friday's televised clash with Tranmere Rovers.

The Blues will host promotion-chasing Rovers at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Friday (7.45pm kick off) under the glare of the BT Sport cameras and the two former manager have been called upon to provide their insight.

Burr was sacked as manager of the Blues in April last year and replaced by current manager Jon McCarthy in the summer after the former Port Vale and Birmingham City winger, number two to Burr during his time with the Blues, steered the club to National League safety.

Burr has since managed Southport before being dismissed last month and is now in the hot seat at Stalybridge Celtic.

Harvey managed Chester City during their final season before going out of business during the 2009/10 season and went on to manage FC Halifax Town and, most recently, Altrincham.

They will be providing analysis for broadcasters BT Sport, with Natalie Quirk set to present the coverage and the duo of Adam Virgo and Adam Summerton down to commentate.