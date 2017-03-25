With seven defeats in their last eight Vanarama National League games, Chester FC have slid down the table alarmingly.
The Blues set themselves a target of 50 points at the start of the season and are just four shy of those but they can edge closer to that and away from relegation danger with three points at Bromley today.
We'll have all the build up and match action from a sunny Hayes Lane throughout the afternoon.
Key Events
No place for Davies
Former Tranmere Rovers midfielder Liam Davies penned a deal with the Blues earlier this week but he isn’t in the squad today. Davies, brother of Everton midfielder Tom, has travelled, though.
Warming up
Bromley side
Chester subs
Roberts, Waters, Horwood, Joyce and Hudson
Chester team
Lynch, Vassell, Hughes, Astles, Shaw, Lloyd, Dawson, Durrell, Hunt, Alabi, Richards
Calm but not complacent
Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy is ‘calm but not complacent’ about his side’s form and position in the table.
TheBlues are at Bromley today looking to arrest a run of seven defeats in their last eight Vanarama National League matches.
But, apart from the defeat at Maidstone United , he believes the performances they have produced in a series of clashes against some of the league’s top teams have been of a good standard.
And, heartened by the response at half-time in Tuesday’s 3-2 home loss to Macclesfield Town , and by the fact that six of their remaining matches are against teams around or below them in the standings, McCarthy is confident Chester will finish the season strongly.
HERE is what he had to say.
Latest from Hayes Lane
Sunny Bromley
Good afternoon and welcome
It’s an important game for the Blues today at Bromley after a wretched run of seven defeats from eight games.
Relegation fears have started to creep in with the side seven points above the bottom four but a win at Hayes Lane today would prove the perfect panacea to what has ailed them in recent weeks.
We’ll have all the build up, team news and match action live.
Let’s kick things off.