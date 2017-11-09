The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chester FC look set to be without the services of full back Reece Hall-Johnson for the next six to eight weeks.

The 22-year-old was forced off just 26 minutes into the 1-0 derby defeat at home to Wrexham last night after pulling up when chasing down Marcus Kelly.

And Blues boss Marcus Bignot confirmed to the press post-match that the talented defender, who has impressed since joining Chester on loan from League Two Grimsby Town last month, will miss the coming weeks because of a hamstring injury.

It is a blow for the Blues, with Hall-Johnson being a pivotal figure in the improved performances of late.

"It's a hamstring and he'll be out now for six to eight weeks," confirmed Bignot.

Former Braintree Town and Norwich City man Hall-Johnson, who has made five appearances and scored once since arriving from the Mariners, is due to remain with Chester until January.