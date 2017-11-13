Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot admits Chester FC are in for a difficult season as they get ready for two crucial away games in the Vanarama National League.

Despite being the better side in the cross-border derby with Wrexham on Wednesday night , Chester were left empty handed come the final whistle as Shaun Pearson’s 44th-minute header settled the encounter between the rivals.

That defeat meant the Blues were unable to gain any ground on those around them scrapping against relegation, although defeats for AFC Fylde, Barrow, Eastleigh, Guiseley, Torquay United, Solihull Moors and Leyton Orient at the weekend ensured that the situation at the bottom remained unchanged.

After 10-day break, Chester are back in action on the 3G pitch at Bromley on Saturday (3pm) before heading to London once again on Tuesday night (7.45pm) for a crunch clash with struggling Orient, whose manager Steve Davis is coming under increasing pressure from fans after picking up just three points from a possible 33 on offer.

“Every game is crucial for us because it’s an opportunity to get points on the board, and certainly after these two games (Bromley and Leyton Orient) is the second block of games we’ve highlighted,” said Bignot, whose side sit third from bottom and a point from safety.

“But we need a points return, and we need a healthy points return from these two games.

“We are under no illusions, this is going to be a difficult season, we are going to have to learn quickly but we are heading in the right direction.”