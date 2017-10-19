Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There weren't too many highlights during the 1999/2000 season for Chester City.

Under the ownership/management of American Terry Smith, the Blues were relegated from the Football League for the first time at the end of the campaign, although a sterling effort from Ian Atkins almost brought about a miraculous escape.

But in a rare success under Smith's management there did come one of the most memorable goals scored by a Chester player.

It's 18 years to the day since an October night at the Deva where Junior Agogo ran half the length of the pitch, bamboozling all comers before firing home in a 2-1 win over Cheltenham Town.

On loan from Sheffield Wednesday, Agogo demonstrated the talent that would see him carve out a fine career that included stops at Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers while also getting full international honours with the Ghanaian national side.

But was it the best goal ever scored at the Deva?

There have been a few contenders over the years.

Matty McGinn's thunderbolt against Northwich Victoria to seal the Evo-Stik No/rthern Premier title? Antoni Sarcevic's tremendous display of skill against Harrogate Town? Roger Preece's 30-yarder against Hull in the FA Cup way back in 1993?

Who gets your vote?