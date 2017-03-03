Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fan taken ill before Chester FC's match at home to Tranmere Rovers on Friday night has passed away.

Just before the National League encounter kicked-off concern grew over the welfare of a male supporter in the Harry McNally Terrace.

He was attended to by paramedics and medical staff as the game continued.

But after the match Chester confirmed the devastating news that the supporter had died.

A statement from the club reads: "It is with the deepest of regret that Chester FC have to announce that a supporter taken ill at the start of tonight’s fixture against Tranmere has, despite the incredible efforts of paramedics and medical staff, subsequently passed away.



"The club took the advice of the officials and emergency personnel in continuing with the game whilst they did their very best to help the gentleman concerned.



"It goes without saying that all of our thoughts are with the bereaved family and friends and that this devastating loss is felt by us all, we will seek to offer all the support we possibly can to the family at this terrible time."

Tranmere have also released a statement, on Twitter.

It reads: "It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of a Chester FC supporter taken unwell at this evening's game.

"We send our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends."