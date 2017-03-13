Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester legend Graham Barrow has been named as manager of Wigan Athletic for the reminder of the season.

The 62-year-old, who played for and managed the Blues during a long association with the club, has taken on the role after Warren Joyce was sacked by the relegation-threatened Championship outfit.

Joyce leaves the Latics having won five, drawn five and lost 12 of his 22 matches in charge following his appointment in November.

The 52-year-old's son, Wade, is currently on loan at Chester FC .

And, during his short spell in charge of Wigan, he also loaned winger Danny O'Brien to the Blues.

Latics chairman David Sharpe said: "It is unfortunate that we have made this decision but with the team in such a perilous position in the league, we need to act now because we cannot afford to fall any further behind.

"Warren was appointed with the future in mind in terms of developing players but preserving our Championship status is the absolute priority and we have a duty to do whatever gives us the best chance of doing that.

"Results and performances have simply not been up to standard often enough in recent matches and although we acknowledge the difficulties faced in managing a team in a league where we are competing against clubs with much larger budgets, the nature of some of our recent defeats, especially against close rivals, has fallen short in terms of what we as a club, and all our supporters, expect."

Barrow, who was Joyce's assistant manager, started his managerial career with Chester and led the club to promotion to Division Two.

But, frustrated with the Blues board, soon after he took charge of Wigan, where he had made his name as a player.

Barrow has been on the coaching staff at the Latics since 2009, when former Blues midfielder Roberto Martinez brought him back to the club.