Deeside Dragons will look to make it back-to-back victories over Telford Tigers when they welcome the NIHL North One basement boys to the Deeside Ice Rink on Sunday (5.45pm).

The Dragons returned to action with a 7-4 success at Telford at the weekend that moved them within two points of fourth-placed Whitley Warriors, who occupy the final play-off spot in the Moralee Conference.

Jordan Bannon was the star of the show with a stunning hat-trick.

Two of his three goals came in a first period dominated by the Dragons with Filip Supa also on target.

MVP Bannon went on to complete his treble in the second period, but only after the Tigers had battled back from behind to tie the contest, while Supa doubled his tally with a thrilling solo attempt.

It was nip and tuck in the final stanza, too, but it was the Dragons who secured two huge points after young Ryan Kemp steered the puck into the net and player-coach Scott McKenzie produced a moment of magic.

Netminder Denis Bell had a superb game, facing 48 shots.