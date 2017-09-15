Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

OULTON PARK and Kingsley enjoyed title victories on Saturday.

A week after ensuring promotion, Park celebrated sealing top spot in Vivio Cheshire County League Division One with a thumping nine-wicket win at home to Sale.

It was the Little Budworth outfit’s 15th victory of the season, more than any other team in the league.

Park skipper Pat Roberts was presented with the silverware by league chairman David Humpage at the tea interval of their final home game of the campaign, which they went on to win comfortably.

Sale posted 177-8 from their reduced 40 overs thanks largely to a century from Lancashire 2nd XI batsman Brooke Guest, who cracked a classy 103 from 114 balls that included 12 fours and a six.

Matt Parkinson (3-45) took most of the wickets for Park, who then cruised to 179-1 inside 28 overs courtesy of a 124-run opening stand between Martin East (70) and Danny Leech (58no) followed by 30no from Matt Jamieson.

Park complete their season away to Davenham this weekend.

KINGSLEY, meanwhile, were crowned UKFast Cheshire League Division Two champions on Saturday.

And they did it in style as they stormed to a 10-wicket success at home to Southport Trinity.

Hayden Lanza (4-25) and Travis Martin (3-6) shared seven wickets as Stockport were skittled for 79 before Kingsley raced to 82-0 in less than 10 overs with Ben Stoddart hammering 65no from 30 balls.

OAKMERE (114) suffered a nine-wicket home loss to Wilmslow (115-1).

WESTMINSTER PARK’S hopes of a top-two finish in Division Four came to an end after they lost their massive match at home to Old Parkonians, who were promoted as a result.

Park were in a strong position after restricting Old Parkonians to 93-9 (Yadala Sandeep 3-24) from their rain reduced 25 overs before putting themselves in a strong position with the bat.

But they collapsed from 61-2 to 84 all out (Saad Q 26), nine runs short of their target.

Every other match featuring local first XI sides was either cancelled or abandoned because of the weather.

Points docking has big impact at both ends of table

BARROW are top and TATTENHALL are safe going into the final round of fixtures in Vivio Cheshire County League Division Two after Cheadle Hulme suffered a big points docking that has had a major impact on both ends of the table.

Cheadle Hulme, one of the league’s best-known clubs with a glittering record of success that included six senior titles in the first eight seasons after being founder members in 1975, have had 60 points deducted.

The penalty followed a probe that found that the Grove Park club had fielded two ineligible players in their victory at Barrow on August 26 and winning draw at home to Tattenhall on September 2.

One of the players is reported to have been under suspension at the time by a club in the Greater Manchester League.

Cheadle Hulme will now finish bottom, which means they will be relegated to the UKFast Cheshire League alongside Bredbury St Mark’s, who were promoted only a year ago.

It also means that third-from-bottom Tattenhall cannot go down and that Barrow have jumped into top spot going into this Saturday’s last matches.

Barrow are 13 points clear of Stockport in second, 15 points clear of Romiley in third, and 21 points clear of ALVANLEY in fourth.

Barrow travel to seventh-placed Northwich this Saturday while Alvanley host rock-bottom Cheadle Hulme. Stockport entertain Tattenall and Romiley make the trip to eighth-placed Mobberley.

Ninth-placed CHRISTLETON, who like Alvanley saw their scheduled clash postponed at the weekend, round off their season at fifth-placed Lindow.

Draw keeps Barrow at the summit going into last game

BARROW drew their top-of-the-table Vivio Cheshire County League Division Two encounter at home to Stockport on Saturday.

The Croft outfit have moved back to the summit after Cheadle Hulme were docked 60 points.

And they remained there going into the final game of the season after taking nine points to Stockport’s 12.

The second-placed visitors posted 160-7 from their rain reduced 30 overs.

Prashant Pandey took 2-18 for Barrow who then got tantalisingly close to victory on 157-5 thanks to an excellent unbeaten knock by opener Alex Reid (72no).

TATTENHALL suffered a six-run home loss to Mobberley despite a superb last stand.

The Flacca outfit, after losing the toss and being invited to field, bowled brilliantly.

Skipper Stuart Sadler (3-17), Gary Forster (3-27), Alan Brock (2-39) and Martin Sharp (1-19) combined to snaffle Mobberley up 105.

Stability was required against the experience of Abdul Aqeel (4-10) but early wickets meant more nervy batting against the new ball and after 20 overs Tattenhall were down and out at 53-9.

However, a remarkable final-wicket partnership between Cheshire Over-50s duo Forster (23no) and Brock (22) gave them hope.

But, with seven required, Brock played a shot to mid-wicket that was caught off the bowling of Nick Butters (1-15) as Tattenhall were bowled out for 99.