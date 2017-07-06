Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England, Australia and South Africa will compete for the INAS Learning Disability Tri-Series trophy across a series of 40-over and Twenty20 games.

The tournament will see the three nations lock horns at club grounds across Cheshire this month.

England, led by skipper Chris Edwards, will be looking to win the Tri-Series for the third time in a row.

England will start the defence of the trophy against South Africa on Monday (July 10) at Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club.

They will play their final 40-over group game, against Australia, at Tattenhall Cricket Club on Friday, July 14, with the 40-over final taking place at Neston Cricket Club on Monday, July 17.

The Twenty20 South Africa v England and England v Australia matches will be held at Chester Boughton Hall on Wednesday, July 19.

The tournament is being supported by ECB’s new principal partner NatWest as part of their new ‘Cricket Has No Boundaries’ campaign.

ECB head of disability cricket Ian Martin said: “We look forward to welcoming South Africa and Australia to England and to renewing old friendships and creating new ones. We are very much looking forward to the challenge of defending the title.

“I am grateful for the support of Cheshire Cricket Board in hosting the tournament and I am sure that our visitors will be delighted with the quality of the grounds that we have chosen and the hospitality that will greet them.

“We hope the INAS Tri-Series will be a fantastic advert for our sport. Our aim is to raise the profile of disability cricket for all cricket fans, no matter their background or challenges in life.”

England Learning Disability captain Chris Edwards said: “We are all very excited at the thought of playing such a high-profile tournament on home soil.

“It is extra special for me to take part in a series in my home county.”

Cheshire cricket board participation manager Gareth Moorhouse added: “Entry into all matches is free of charge and we would encourage all members of the local community to come out and watch some high quality international cricket on their doorstep.”