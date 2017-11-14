Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenage sensation Sophie Ecclestone was hailed after enjoying a dream Test debut for England.

The 18-year-old from Helsby took three wickets as England kept the Women’s Ashes alive.

Australia went into the day-night clash at the North Sydney Oval knowing victory would be enough to settle the multi-format series.

But the holders’ hopes of getting their hands on the trophy were dashed by a resilient England side.

Ecclestone starred for the World Cup winners on day two as she claimed the key wickets of Beth Mooney and Alex Blackwell to reduce Australia to 61-3 after they were set 280.

The spinner’s fearless performance led team-mate Georgia Elwiss to say: “She’s brilliant.

“She takes the game in her stride and she’s not fazed by anything. She’s a real find for us.

“She’ll keep learning, she’s been a quick learner this tour, and she’s bowled beautifully today.”

Ecclestone went on to take a third wicket on day three to finish with figures of 3-107 from 37 overs, seven of which were maidens.

However, aided by a lifeless pitch, Ellyse Perry fired a sparking double century to put Australia in command.

But England held out for a draw to take the outcome of the series down to the three Twenty20 internationals.

Australia lead the series 6-4 on points.

That means England, in all likelihood, will need to win all three Twenty20s to regain the Women’s Ashes.

Two points are awarded to the winner of a Twenty20 match with a point each for a tie or for an abandonment.

Should the teams finish level on points at the end of the series, Australia would retain the trophy.

Ecclestone was named in the England line-up for the sole Test after impressing in the ODIs.

The former Helsby High School student, the only change to the squad that won the World Cup in the summer, was not selected for the first ODI.

But Ecclestone was called into the side for the second and she took the wicket of opener Alyssa Healy on her Ashes debut.

That could not prevent Australia from running out 75-run winners on the Duckworth–Lewis method.

But, with Ecclestone snaffling opener Nicole Bolton, England made it third time lucky as they overcame their old foes by 20 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Ecclestone plays for Lancashire as well as Cheshire and her local senior men’s side, Alvanley.