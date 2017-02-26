Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester cyclists have been in impressive form of late with a number enjoying much success in cyclocross competitions.

Members of Chester Road Club have been in action at various levels of the competition in recent weeks, taking on courses across the country.

Cyclocross is an off-road cycling discipline taking place in public parks and other open spaces.

Courses are short and winding, enabling multiple laps with surfaces including grass, mud and gravel.

Obstacles such as hurdles can also be included, forcing riders to dismount and carry or run with their bikes.

Chester’s Nick Whitley built on previous strong seasons by finishing second overall in the North West Cyclocross Association league in the veteran's category.

This was complemented by a personal best finishing position at the Yorkshire Three Peaks Cyclocross, renowned as the toughest cyclocross race in the world.

Whitley also finished 15th in his age category at the National Championships held in Bradford in January.

Just across the border, Chester Road Club riders also competed in the North Wales Cyclocross league with Liam Owen finishing fifth in the senior category.

Owen’s consistency in the league was also matched by his completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks event.

Gary Maoudis and Trevor Sharpe, also from Chester Road Club, also finished within the top 20 of the Welsh league in their respective age categories.

James Eastbury, chairman of Chester Road Club, said: “Cyclocross is brilliant fun and is accessible, even children as young as four can take part.

“We are very proud of the success of our club riders this season and hope more will give it a try when the season begins again in September.”