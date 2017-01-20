Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC could break the 4,000-gate barrier for only the second time since winning promotion to the Vanarama National League when they welcome rivals Wrexham to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium tomorrow (3pm kick-off).

Tickets for the all-ticket clash go off sale at 4pm today (Friday, January 20).

As of earlier this afternoon the Blues had sold more than 1,500 tickets for the eagerly anticipated encounter. That figure does not include the club's 1,000 or so season ticket holders.

And since then tickets have continued to be snapped up at a rapid rate with the East Stand having sold out and with the West Stand and Harry McNally Terrace having limited availability at the time of writing.

Wrexham will be backed by nearly 1,200 travelling supporters after they sold out their allocation.

Chester's biggest crowd for a non-league top-flight game following the club's reformation came against Wrexham in April 2014 when 4,326 fans watched a 0-0 draw between the sides .

To assist exiles, the club will accept phone orders for tickets to be collected before the game from the ticket office.

There will be no ticket sales on the day .