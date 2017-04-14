A happy Good Friday Blues fans.
Chester FC face Forest Green Rovers in their first clash of the Easter weekend today (3pm kick-off).
Latest updates from The New Lawn below.
Chance to settle down
Some solid tackles from Wade Joyce and Lucas Dawson allow the Blues to maintain possession.
They are very lucky to not be behind already.
Durrell creeps into the box but his cross is snuffed out.
Cleared off the line
Shaky start from Chester here.
Omar Bugiel climbs highest and nods it down, Elliott Durrell is there to somehow clear it off the line.
Forest Green thought it had gone over but looks the right decision.
Forest Green hit the post
Threat from the hosts early on as Doidge is released through, he shoots across Lynch and clatters the post. Rovers win a corner.
Kick-off
We are under way.
Looks like Chester are three at the back too. Davies and Joyce are the full backs with Johnny Hunt in midfield.
Teams are out
Luke George leads the Blues out while Christian Doidge captains the hosts.
Jon McCarthy takes his place in the dugout.
The PA announcer is enthusiastically shouting out the home starting 11, decent crowd here.
Superb travelling effort
It is not a short trip down here and there are a good number of Chester fans here to support the team.
The Blues faithful are stood behind the goal to our right. Hopefully they have plenty to cheer.
Officials
Adrian Quelch is the man in the middle today.
Ben Cobb and Daniel Berry are the assistants.
The fourth official is Jack Shepherd.
FGR formation
Expecting Forest Green to line up with three at the back today.
Jon McCarthy’s side could do the same but there is enough flexibility there to go with a back four too.
Rovers striker Christian Doidge has 24 goals on the season and is second only to Dover’s Ricky Miller in the National League.
Kaiyne Woolery comes into their team after scoring the winner against Tranmere from the bench in midweek.
Debut for Davies
So it is a full Chester FC for Liam Davies today.
The 20-year-old former Tranmere Rovers midfielder gets a chance to impress.
James Akintunde is also back on the bench, but Jon McCarthy will surely only use him in a desperate situation.
Warmups
Teams out warming up
Teams are in
Chester: Lynch, Vassell, Astles, Hughes, Hunt, George, Joyce, Dawson, Durrell, Davies, Alabi
Subs: Roberts, Akintunde, Marsh, Shaw, Waters
Forest Green: Russell, Tilt, Monthe, Traore, Ellis, Bennett, Doidge, Bugiel, Woolery, Wishart, Cooper
Subs: Kelly, Noble, Mullings, Robert, Gosling
Spotlight on: Curtis Tilt
Not content with playing in two cross-border derbies this season, Curtis Tilt will line up in the Forest Green defence today.
The imposing centre half featured in both of Chester’s clashes with Wrexham this campaign.
Because of the Dragons situation with contracts, he joined on loan at the New Lawn until the end of the season.
Who is unavailable today?
While we wait on the team news...
After being sent off against Lincoln earlier in the week, Kane Richards is suspended.
Centre back Blaine Hudson and midfielder Ryan Lloyd were both substituted in that game because of suspected injuries.
Long-term absentees Craig Mahon and Ross Killock are both definitely out.
Alex Lynch
Chester goalkeeper Alex Lynch is out on the pitch going through his kicking warmups.
The Blues might need a few decent stops from him if they are to get a result here today.
Frustrating form
A bit more from manager Jon McCarthy with the club going through a difficult stretch of results.
“I can understand the frustrations, but can you understand mine?” he said.
“We know we would have wanted to push on but we have hit our targets. We have done what people asked us to do. We stayed up last season and I think we have stayed up this season. I expect us to go on a win a couple of the last few games and finish on a high because I think everyone deserves it.
“Yes I understand the frustrations because I know the game, but I’m hoping people understand ours as a group. We have worked extremely hard to put this club in a better position than last season.
Read the full article here.
Cloudy conditions
U2’s ‘Beautiful Day’ is playing out over the tannoy would you believe.
Here's the view at the New Lawn. Overcast.
Last visit here
The Blues have lost both contests with Forest Green so far this season, both at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium in league and cup.
Their last visit to the New Lawn ended in defeat too.
Let’s hope for three points today.
In last seasons corresponding fixture, the #Blues took the lead courtesy of @RHannah10 - eventually losing 2-1.
Today's opponents
So what of Chester’s opponents today?
Forest Green sit third in the National League and will harbour faint hopes of chasing Lincoln City for the title.
They are coming off a hard-fought 1-0 win against Tranmere earlier this week.
Kaiyne Woolery’s goal in the final ten minutes snatched the points and dealt a blow to Tranmere’s own hopes of automatic promotion.
Breaking the hoodoo
Jon McCarthy believes the Blues can break their losing run against Forest Green today.
The Chester manager said: “We’re getting there and we learn a little bit about ourselves as we go along and at some point it has to break.
“We will set up and give it everything.”
Read the manager’s full comments here.
Good afternoon Blues fans
Hello Chester fans and welcome to the New Lawn in Gloucestershire.
A few traffic problems on the M5 heading south but hopefully everyone is here safely.
Kick-off in just over an hour’s time.