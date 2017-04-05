Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC midfielder Evan Horwood will likely miss the remainder of the Vanarama National League season.

Horwood limped off 30 minutes into Chester’s 1-0 win at Torquay United on Saturday after suffering medial knee ligament damage.

And it looks like the injury sustained at Plainmoor will keep the former Northampton Town, Hartlepool United and Carlisle United man out for the remainder of the campaign.

Horwood had been a mainstay of the Blues squad in recent weeks and was played in an advanced role just behind the front two on Saturday and the injury has come as a blow for manager Jon McCarthy, who had intended to continue deploying the 31-year-old in the attacking midfielder role in some of the remaining games.

“It looks like we have lost Evan for the rest of the season, which is a blow,” said the Blues boss.

“We had tried him in that role behind the strikers on Saturday as he has been effective in advanced positions for us and he is an excellent passer of the ball.

“But we’ll get him right, it’s just a blow as we were looking forward to seeing how he fared in that role given a run of games.”

Chester play host to relegation-threatened York City on Saturday (3pm) at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.