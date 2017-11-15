Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC exited the Cheshire Senior Cup at the first round stage after being beaten on penalties by Altrincham.

The Blues fielded a side with a blend of youth and experience at Moss Lane against the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League outfit, including handing a debut to Wolves loanee Ryan Rainey. And 90 minutes of football and 30 minutes of extra time couldn’t separate the sides at 2-2.

Chester were behind on 18 minutes when Simon Richman rifled home from distance.

But Richman would be given his marching orders just three minutes later after a two-footed lunge on Lathaniel Rowe-Turner.

The Blues pressed but had to wait until three minutes after half time to level when Nyal Bell fired home from a clever Harry White pass.

And Tim Deasy had to make to superb stops in quick succession late on to deny Rainey.

Seven minutes into extra time and former Chester striker Tom Peers handed Alty the advantage once more, converting a cross.

Conor Mitchell then saved a Jake Moult penalty with four minutes remaining before White levelled matters at the deat to force penalties.

Needing to score to level things up, youngster Lloyd Marsh-Hughes saw his spot kick saved by Deasy as Alty progressed.