Chester FC kick off a run of three games in the space of a week when they travel to Eastleigh tomorrow with new manager Marcus Bignot stressing to the players they have to maintain the standards they have set if they are get out of trouble.

Bignot made the perfect start to life in the Chester Swansway Stadium hotseat when he oversaw a 2-0 triumph over Maidenhead United last Saturday.

It was the club's first home victory in 2017 and the impressive manner in which it was achieved has done much to lift the mood and expectations.

But the Blues remain fourth from bottom in the Vanarama National League and they have not recorded back-to-back victories since November last year when they followed up a 3-0 win at Eastleigh with a success by the same scoreline at home to North Ferriby United.

Tomorrow's trip to the 15th-placed Spitfires gives Chester the chance to banish another hoodoo and set themselves up for the visit of Woking on Tuesday and then the eagerly anticipated derby at struggling Tranmere Rovers on Saturday week.

And Bignot said: "The expectations will have gone up and rightly so - and so have mine of the group.

"Now it's about the mentality of the group. They've got a result, and whatever it was individually and collectively regarding that result, they've got to bring it again, day in, day out, week in, week out, month after month.

"They've certainly conducted themselves in the right manner this week and we'll be going down there on Saturday confident we can get a result.

"We've had all the plaudits (after Maidenhead), and it's been great, the pats on the back, the shaking of the hands, the kisses off the ladies, but come Saturday, it's game day, there's three points up for grabs and we've got to do our utmost to get them."

Standing in the Blues' way will be an Eastleigh side who ended a six-match winless run with a 2-1 triumph at Hartlepool United last time out.

Bignot, who expects striker Harry White (hamstring) to be his only absentee, said: "As staff we do our due diligence on the opposition, so we know everything about them, but come Saturday it's going to be about what we're about.

"If we apply ourselves I'll be confident in every game we go into that we'll get three points.

“Last Saturday gave us the opportunity to pull away from the teams beneath is and get closer to the teams above us. We're now in the situation where it's not totally in our hands to get out of the bottom four but certainly you talk about those three games in a week, there's a lot of points to win.

"Hopefully things will be in our hands in terms of going in the right direction and looking at the next group we can get close to and get above, and then it's on to the next group of teams after that."