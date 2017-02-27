Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leicester Riders secured their place in the BBL Trophy final with an 84-64 victory at Cheshire Phoenix to complete a convincing overall success.



The defending champions trailed after 10 minutes on the night but responded with a huge second period en route to a 175-135 triumph on aggregate.



Taylor King top scored with 19 points with four players reaching double figures as the Riders extended their club-record winning streak to 14 matches.



The Nix made an 8-2 start and still led by the end of the first period despite being pegged back by their in-form opponents.

However, the game changed in the second as Leicester went on a 15-2 run in the midst of racking up 34 points to establish an 18-point lead at the midway point.

The damage had been done, with Cheshire needing to win the second half by at least 38 points, though they continued to fight and shared the third period to halt Leicester's charge.



The Riders edged the final quarter to secure back-to-back 20-point wins to book their place at the Emirates Arena in style.



Dii'jon Allen-Jordan scored 19 points off the bench for the Nix but they were unable to overturn the first-leg deficit and focus now turns to their push for the play-offs.



Leicester have now reached the BBL Trophy final in four of the last five years and will play Plymouth Raiders on March 19.