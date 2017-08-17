Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have made Tevin Falzon their ninth summer signing.

The 6ft 7in forward was born and raised in the United States and holds a Maltese passport.

Falzon attended Division 1 Sacred Heart University where he averaged 10.8 points per game and 8.2 rebounds.

The 24-year-old represented Malta at the 2016 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries before heading to Spain to compete in LEB Silver during the 2016-17 season.

On the move to England, Tevin said: "I am extremely excited to be joining the Cheshire Phoenix this upcoming season.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to play another season of professional basketball. I can't wait to get to work with my new team-mates and coaches and start this year's journey."

Phoenix head coach Ben Thomas said: "It's great to have Tevin with us this coming season. He offers size and can play in multiple positions in the front court.

"After speaking to Tevin, and discussing the team and the desired style of play, we feel he is a great fit for us and we look forward to working with him this season."

Homegrown starlet Max Jones became the eighth player to put pen to paper with the Nix.

The 18-year-old joined the club in 2015 and has been part of its Under-18 National League and British Basketball League programs for the past three seasons.

Jones said: "I am delighted to be given the opportunity to play with the Phoenix for a third year.

"I'm very excited about the way the team is building and I can't wait to meet my new team-mates and begin preparations for the upcoming season."

Thomas added: "I'm delighted to have Max back with us for his third year. He has improved greatly over the last two seasons and has been a really valuable team member.

"I'm excited to see his development continue this season now he is a full-time member of the Nix."

Earlier in the summer the Phoenix swooped for Robert Sandoval, Malcolm Riley, Alassan Touray, Orlan Jackman, Andrew Bachman and CJ Gettys as well as re-signing Raheem May-Thompson.

The Nix start the BBL Championship season at home to Surrey Scorchers on Sunday, October 8.