Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix will go into the final weekend of the BBL Championship season on a high.

The Nix returned to winning ways on Friday night with a thrilling 93-83 derby victory at Manchester Giants.

Cheshire seemed set to be heading for a third straight defeat after falling 13 points behind in the second period.

But, with Earl Brown leading the way with a game-high 24 points, they battled back to record their 10th victory of the campaign.



All five starters reached double figures for the Nix with Mike DiNunno finishing with an all-round effort of 19 points, eight rebounds and seven steals.

(Photo: Adam Day Photography)

After an even 22-22 opening period, Manchester broke clear with a 15-2 start to the second for their largest lead of the game.



But Cheshire battled to reduce the deficit to seven points at the half before continuing their momentum with an 8-0 start to the third quarter to go in front.

Back came the rock-bottom Giants and they led 69-64 before five points from Raheem May-Thompson (15) sparked an 11-0 run for the Nix as they stormed to victory.

Cheshire, for whom Dii'Jon Allen-Jordan (14) and Jamell Anderson (13) were also in the points, head to London Lions on Friday (7.30pm) before completing their campaign at home to Leeds Force on Sunday (5.30pm).