Children in Tattenhall will enjoy playing together after parish councillors and a community group secured £7,000 to help with the redevelopment of the village playground.

The councillors and the playground community group have been informed that their bid submitted to Cheshire West and Chester Rural Support Programme has been successful.

The parish council has drawn up proposals to improve the existing facilities and hope to start work in the spring once the final tranche of funding is confirmed with a hopeful completion date of July 2017.

Residents have been calling for improvements for some time and the parish council is pleased to be able to create a playground that will be more attractive to the whole of the local community.

Councillor Alison Pritchard said: “The parish council recognised that a new playground was required and has some reserved funds for this purpose; however, there are insufficient funds for the necessary works to the land and the equipment which the village deserves.

“We are pleased to hear that the bid we made to CWaC has been successful as this takes us a step closer to reaching the finding target and to commencing works.”

In awarding the grant, CWaC praised the ‘clear and comprehensive bid’ which clearly demonstrated the village’s need for a renovated park.

CWaC also noted the ‘effective community consultation’, proving that input from all members of the community really does make a difference.

Jenny Pearson, a member of the playground community group consisting of a number of local parents, said: “Collaboration between the parish council and our community group began back in April, and we remain grateful that the council was receptive to our consultation process and embracing the overwhelming response from the community.

“The truth is that we will only able to make this dream playground a reality for our village by working together, and this grant is another great step forward.”

The CWaC Rural Support Programme supports capital based projects.

For applications submitted in 2016/17 the Rural Support Fund offers a maximum of £7,000.