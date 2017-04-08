Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The creative talent of Cheshire will be joining together this spring for an exclusive shopping fair at Arley Hall in Northwich.

Simply Cheshire takes place on May 20 and 21 and welcomes more than 80 carefully selected exhibitors who have been chosen not only because of their Cheshire connection but because they produce, make or design something original and gorgeous.

Chester is being represented at Simply Cheshire by Cheshire Chutneys, Lily Blossom, Junkbox, Eponine Patisserie, Filu Designs, Cashmere and Cotton, Humphreys Gloves and Phillips and Cheers.

Simply Cheshire is a great opportunity to support Cheshire’s finest artists, makers, designers and producers, many of whom will also be demonstrating throughout the weekend.

There’s a chance to meet the makers personally and find out more about their work and influences.

There will be free taster workshops including furniture painting, watercolour painting and stencilling, artisan food and drink plus live music, Birdie the campervan photobooth, children’s crafts and an opportunity to explore the beautiful gardens at Arley Hall.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £3.50 for children aged 12-16. Pre-book tickets in advance to save up to 25% at www.simplycheshire.co.uk . A percentage of all ticket sales will be donated to the Children’s Adventure Farm Trust.