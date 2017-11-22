Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Real Housewives of Cheshire star and entrepreneur Dawn Ward celebrated the first birthday of her non-surgical clinic brand Skulpt with a celebrity bash on Sunday (November 19).

Dawn was joined at Liverpool’s Shankly Hotel by the region’s most stylish celebrities, showing their support for the non-surgical clinic, including Big Brother star Chloe Khan, actress Tina Malone and stars from MTV’s Ex on the Beach. The Vamps star James McVey and other members of the Real Housewives of Cheshire cast including Rachel Lugo and Nermina Pieters also joined Dawn for her celebrations.

The event featured a Champagne reception, cocktail bar, live entertainment and a full programme of Q&As, panel discussions, demonstrations by Skulpt’s doctors and leading aesthetic experts.

Speaking about the celebrations and the clinic, Dawn said: “A lot of people have asked me why I chose Liverpool. I recently held a fantastic event in Manchester to showcase all of our latest treatments and products to our loyal customers from the city, however Skulpt and myself have a huge fan base in Liverpool, so I wanted to bring them something special.

“I love Liverpool and always have. What’s great is as a city, they look after themselves and the way they look, and they’re big fans of aesthetics.”

(Image: Andy Lambert)

The event follows the recent announcement that Skulpt, which is located in the grounds of Dawn’s Alderley Edge home, is the only establishment in the UK to exclusively house what is known as the Beverley Hills Miracle Machine, The Cool Laser, used by leading doctors and surgeons in Los Angeles and performed on A-listers such as the Kardashians. The Cool Laser can be used to tackle multiple issues such as scarring, stretch marks, pigmentation, skin damage and much more.

Dawn has recently introduced overnight luxury stay packages at the clinic and lavish guest barn.

She says it will be an ‘experience you’ll never forget’ and will include Champagne on arrival and a chauffeur-driven night out at her favourite restaurant, with prices starting from £1,250 per person for the night.

For more information on the non-surgical clinic based in Cheshire visit www.weareskulpt.co.uk .