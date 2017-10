Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United midfielder Ander Hererra enjoyed a bite to eat with family in Chester yesterday (Wednesday, October 25).

The 28-year old Spanish native tweeted a picture of himself and his family posing in front of the Eastgate Clock after grabbing a spot of lunch at Sticky Walnut in Hoole.

Captioning his photo #trifasicofbaileysinchester, Hererra accompanied it with a hand emoji indicating enjoyment.