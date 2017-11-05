The video will start in 8 Cancel

Celebrity tattooist Jay Hutton will be back on our screens next week with a new series of Tattoo Fixers.

Jay, who runs Adrenaline Tattoo Studio in Ellesmere Port, is one of the popular E4 show's tattoo fixing team who help correct embarrassing and outrageous body art.

The first episode of series four will air on Tuesday, November 7 at 9pm, but already, producers are preparing for series five with a call for people to show off their disasterpieces.

Our sister site The Daily Post reports that Jay's career started at the age of 18 with an apprenticeship at a studio in Abergele.

Three years later, he opened his own shop in Ellesmere Port.

In a pinned post on his Twitter account, the 26-year-old shared a picture of his youthful self and wrote: “Ten years ago, I was sat in my blue Honda Civic, the heating didn’t work, I had very little money and I was working in Asda to pay my way.

“It wasn’t long after this picture was taken that I landed my tattoo apprenticeship and worked the two jobs until I eventually went full time tattooing.

“Last night, I was shopping in Asda and while I was at the till a young girl and her mum came and asked me for a picture and an autograph.

“While I was signing it I was thrown back to the time in this picture, when I was working in the same Asda store, and 10 years later I'm signing an autograph for someone.

“Crazy how you can change your life through setting short term targets to reach long term goals.

“Thank you to all the fans. You guys are unreal and your support is forever appreciated x.”