The Malpas charity tractor road run started from Corbetts yard at Hampton, going through Malpas and into Shropshire.

Natural England kindly allowed the tractors to travel through Fenns Moss, which is a beautiful area of off roading. The midway stop was at Dearnford Lake, where the 106 tractors parked up to enjoy refreshments.

The tractors then made their way via Tilstock and the Wyches to Lower Moss Farm, by kind permission of Mr and Mrs Edward Reeves, for a lunch of beef bap and dessert.

A generous raffle was held which helped raise more than £3,500 for Diabetes UK.

The organisers of the event were Michael Cotton, Stuart Davies, Anthony Mullock and Mark Piggott.