Bren Bikes and officers from Chester Local Policing Unit visited Hoole CE Primary School to support the launch of its ‘Sport and Healthy School Fortnight’.

The team from Bren Bikes held a bike maintenance workshop on Monday, June 13, to show the children how to fix and maintain their bikes safely and two PCSOs carried out bike marking to the pupil bicycles to ensure that they could be returned to them if they were ever lost or stolen.

Hoole Primary’s sports coordinator and Year 5 teacher Elaine Howe said: “We are holding the sports fortnight to promote healthy lifestyles and the importance of exercise and healthy food choices.

“Having Bren Bikes and Chester Police launch the event proved incredibly popular with the children and definitely helped promote the use of bike and scooters for the commute to school rather than travelling by car.

“We have all sorts of other events coming up during the fortnight, including sports day and a charity mile march by our reception children (EYFS) to raise money for the charity Contact a Family.”

Hoole CE Primary’s Sport and Healthy School event runs between June 12 and 25.