Ellesmere Port Station has won the Merseyrail Electrics Award in the 14th Cheshire Best Kept Stations Awards for its tidy planted areas and the waiting area on the Liverpool platform and artwork along the Helsby platform.

Ellesmere Port Station won the Merseyrail Electrics Award at the 14th Cheshire Best Kept Stations Awards Paul Salveson Special Guest, Cllr Tony Sherlock, Nick Scarborough of Merseyrail, Ken and Carole Spain, Mark Barker
Chester railway station has won the Queen’s 90th birthday award for a large event with free gifts for passengers, performances by Mersey Morris Men, a railway layout by Chester Model Railway Club, and stalls run by volunteer groups including the Samaritans, North Cheshire Rail users and Mid Cheshire Community Rail Partnership.

Chester wins the Queen's 90th Birthday Award in the Cheshire Best Kept Stations Awards Paul Salveson Special Guest, Paul Spencer of Northern, Peter Hammond, Andy Gildon, Heather Hammond, Tony Icke all from Chelford Station Friends group, Mark Barker
Delamere Station won the Roberts Bakery Award for the most improved station. The tea room, run by a local group, was described as ‘excellent’.

Delamere Station won the Roberts Bakery Award for the most improved station at the 14th Cheshire Best Kept Stations Awards Paul Salveson Special Guest, Paul Spencer of Northern, Martin Bagnall of Petty Pool trust Delamere, Mark Barker
Frodsham Station won the Cheshire West & Chester Award. The old railway building which is being used for businesses is in good order and adds to the pleasant atmosphere at this station and judges commented on the excellent colours in the flower beds.

Frodsham Station won the Cheshire West & Chester Award at the 14th Cheshire Best Kept Stations Awards Paul Salveson Special Guest, Philip Briggs, Mark Warren and Janet Briggs of North Cheshire Rail Users Group,Deputy Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels, Mark Barker
The awards ceremony, at the Grange Theatre, Hartford on January 10, was attended by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Cheshire, the High Sheriff of Cheshire and the Deputy Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels.

The awards were presented by Prof Paul Salveson MBE, Group Advisor Society &amp; Communities at Arriva UK Trains and a ‘founding father’ of the Community Rail movement.

