The choir of Clutton CE Primary School shared the Manchester Arena with more than 8,000 other children to participate in an exciting Young Voices concert.

The children sang a variety of songs, from jazz to pop, folk to traditional African. One song was even performed with sign language.

Young Voices 2017 - Manchester Arena
The children had a wonderful time singing and dancing and embraced the energy produced from a live performance with other children and guest artists, including Urban Strides and the Beatbox Collective.

Pupil Poppy Latham Hill said: “It was magnificent. I had the time of my life.”

Izzy Sullivan added: “It was amazing. I really enjoyed head-banging to the rock medley.”