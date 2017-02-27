Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The choir of Clutton CE Primary School shared the Manchester Arena with more than 8,000 other children to participate in an exciting Young Voices concert.

The children sang a variety of songs, from jazz to pop, folk to traditional African. One song was even performed with sign language.

The children had a wonderful time singing and dancing and embraced the energy produced from a live performance with other children and guest artists, including Urban Strides and the Beatbox Collective.

Pupil Poppy Latham Hill said: “It was magnificent. I had the time of my life.”

Izzy Sullivan added: “It was amazing. I really enjoyed head-banging to the rock medley.”