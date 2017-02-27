The choir of Clutton CE Primary School shared the Manchester Arena with more than 8,000 other children to participate in an exciting Young Voices concert.
The children sang a variety of songs, from jazz to pop, folk to traditional African. One song was even performed with sign language.
The children had a wonderful time singing and dancing and embraced the energy produced from a live performance with other children and guest artists, including Urban Strides and the Beatbox Collective.
Pupil Poppy Latham Hill said: “It was magnificent. I had the time of my life.”
Izzy Sullivan added: “It was amazing. I really enjoyed head-banging to the rock medley.”