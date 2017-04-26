Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chapel Choir of Abbey Gate College, under the direction of director of music Stewart Smith, sang evensong in Gloucester Cathedral to a congregation of tourists, residents and parents.

The magnificent building, which boasts one of the best acoustics in the country, resounded to music by Charles Villiers Stanford and Charles Wood.

The choir was delighted to be invited to return to Gloucester this year and was, in fact, the first Cathedral Stewart Smith took the choir to in 1984.

This was the start of a run of annual Cathedral and foreign tours by the choir which has included St Paul’s Cathedral in London, St Patrick’s in New York and St Mark’s in Venice and Stewart Smith’s last tour with the choir before his retirement will be to Lincoln Cathedral in July.