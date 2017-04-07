Your old pictures of Chester

It is always interesting to get an insight into other people’s memories of Chester, and this week reader Douglas Stewart has kindly shared some images of the city as he knew it as a youngster.

Douglas lived in the city from 1969-79 but currently lives in Johannesburg.

Here he shares images of Bridge Street in 1977 and Eastgate Street in 1987 to name just a few.

Do you have any old pictures of Chester we could use in the Chronicle? If so please email carmella.delucia@trinitymirror.com