Works on new £7 million facilities at Chester's leading private hospital Nuffield Health, The Grosvenor Hospital got off to a healthy start this week.

Nuffield Health’s operations director for the North, John Lofthouse, and hospital director John Pickering broke ground on the build.

The development will create two new state-of-the-art operating theatres by the end of the year, followed by the transformation of the existing theatres into a day-case suite.

This will enable the hospital to offer patients procedures such as endoscopies and cataracts surgery with no overnight stay. Work is expected to be complete by summer 2018.

The ground-breaking ceremony also marked the launch of the new clinic at the co-located Nuffield Health Chester Fitness and Wellbeing Club. This new clinic will offer physiotherapy appointments and complete health assessments, which were previously only available at The Grosvenor Hospital.

Hospital director at Nuffield Health Chester John Pickering added: “We are excited to start construction on these new theatres as it is part of our overall strategy to offer connected and integrated healthcare.

“With these new theatres and day case suites, Nuffield Health in Chester will be able to expand the treatments we can offer people in the area and connect it through to the recovery and fitness provisions at our Fitness and Wellbeing club.”

For more information or to book an appointment, call Nuffield Health Chester, The Grosvenor Hospital on 01244 680 444 or visit www.nuffieldhealth.com/hospitals/chester