Cancer information and support will be available in Chester courtesy of Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service on Thursday (May 11).

A team of cancer information specialists will be stopping off in Chester to answer questions, provide support and inform people about local cancer services.

It’s open to anyone, no matter what your concern – whether you’re living with cancer or care for someone who is.

Dying Matters Awareness Week takes place between May 8 and 14, and is an opportunity to talk about dying, death and bereavement.

While in Chester, the Macmillan mobile team is encouraging anyone affected by cancer to come and see them if they have questions or concerns.

If you or a loved one has received a terminal cancer diagnosis, for example, the team can provide information on palliative and end of life care, advance care planning, local services, and bereavement support among many other topics.

Macmillan Cancer information and support specialist on board the mobile unit Lucy Rogers said: “Receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis is a very difficult thing to deal with, for family and friends as well as the patient. We want to make sure you have all the information and support you need during this distressing time. If you have questions or you just want to talk, come and see us – no appointments needed and anyone is welcome.

“We’re here for anyone affected by cancer, no matter what your worry on concern. We can provide information on a range of issues including different treatments, financial advice, exercise, getting back to work, or what local services might be on offer for you. You can even just stop by for a chat.”

The mobile information service will be in Town Hall Square , on Northgate Street, between 10am and 4pm on Thursday (May 11).

If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00.

You can find out about Macmillan services near you at www.macmillan.org.uk/in-your-area/choose- location.